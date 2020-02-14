Gmail for iOS will let you attach items from the Files app

The Gmail iOS app is making it a little easier to send attachments. Previously, users were limited to attaching photos from the camera roll or anything in their Google Drive. Thanks to an update rolling out today, users will be able to add attachments from the Files iOS app. That means you'll be able to send anything in iCloud Drive, files saved locally on your phone, plus anything in services you've connected like Dropbox.

In the iOS app, users will simply click the attachment icon, scroll to the "Attachments" section and select the folder icon. This isn't a huge change, but attachments have always felt a bit limited in the Gmail app, so it's a welcomed improvement. This is an "extended rollout," so don't be surprised if you don't see the change right away.

The update comes roughly one year after Gmail introduced larger changes to the iOS app, like a refreshed design and more accessible account switcher. Since then, Gmail has added other features, like customizable swipe actions and the ability to prevent images from loading automatically.