The Morning After: You can finally buy a 'Nintendo PlayStation' prototype

If you can outbid Palmer Luckey then maybe you can get one of the rarest items in gaming history: a working "PlayStation" unit with a CD-ROM and SNES controller. As of this writing, the price of the Nintendo PlayStation prototype has reached $360k, and there are about 20 days left. Good luck!

'It's all about the light.'Researchers find a way to 3D print tiny objects in seconds

Swiss researchers have developed a technique that forms a solid resin structure in one go, rather than segment by segment, as is the case with traditional 3D printing. They do it by illuminating the photosensitive resin from multiple angles, using algorithms to target the laser beams as needed.

Right now, they're only making small 2cm structures, but they believe it can scale up to 15cm. Because of the way it works, sterile production is possible, and they're already thinking of using it to make soft objects like mouthguards or hearing aids.

And the Razr's really bad timing.Engadget Podcast: Breaking down the Samsung fest and MWC mess

Cherlynn is joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco (Devindra is off on vacation, yay!) to talk about all of the new Galaxy phones (Flip Z or S20) and commiserate over no longer going to Barcelona. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Easily Wacom's most affordable graphics display.Wacom One review: A great, no-frills drawing tablet for budding artists