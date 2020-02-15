The Morning After: Motorola Razr review, and the end of HQ Trivia

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

After an explosive launch in 2017 that had millions of people tuning in to play live on their phones for cash prizes, HQ Trivia has shut down. Its downfall includes a failed acquisition and reported employee mutiny, but mostly, I'm just sad to see it go. Like most others, I gave up on the game some time ago when it failed to innovate and address some inherent problems. I probably won't even miss it as much as I still can't get over Microsoft's 1 vs.100 live game on Xbox 360, and that's been gone for nearly ten years.

Massively multiplayer live experiences aren't an easy thing to solve, but with so many potential players, it seems like someone should've worked out a sustainable business model by now. We can't all build our own buzzer system and train at home to become the next James Holzhauer.

-- Richard

It's impractical, exclusive to one carrier and has mediocre battery life.Motorola Razr review: A fashion statement, not a flagship

According to Chris Velazco, "In terms of performance and experience, the 2020 Motorola Razr is a $400 smartphone in a $1,500 smartphone body." Read the rest of the review to find out what works and what doesn't in this retro revival.

Something to keep an eye on.Apple's 5G iPhone might use a custom antenna

2020 is supposed to be the year of the 5G iPhone. Interestingly, Fast Company reports that Apple is still considering two different designs for the model it will launch this fall. A thinner option would rely on a custom-designed 5G antenna -- how'd that work out on the iPhone 4? -- instead of using Qualcomm's technology like the recently-unveiled Galaxy S20 family.

And the Razr's really bad timing.Engadget Podcast: Breaking down the Samsung fest and MWC mess

Cherlynn is joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco (Devindra is off on vacation, yay!) to talk about all of the new Galaxy phones (Flip Z or S20) and commiserate over no longer going to Barcelona. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

It also claims it will build 700 hydrogen filling stations across the US.Nikola Motors unveils hybrid fuel-cell concept truck with 600-mile range