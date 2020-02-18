Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

If you don't have a Wear OS smartwatch, checking your Google Fit stats has usually involved a bit of work -- not a lot, but enough to slow you down. It should be speedy from now on. Google has updated Fit to make your stats easily accessible, whether you're on Android or iOS. Android users can either tap a widget or swipe at their home screen, while iOS users can swipe to the Today view if they have the Fit widget enabled.

This probably won't be the decisive factor if you're looking for a fitness app or smartwatch. It does bring some consistency between the experience on a Wear OS watch and your phone, though. And if you're serious enough about fitness that you're checking your progress throughout the day, this might save you time that could be better spent on the physical activity itself.