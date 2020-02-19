The Morning After: 'Halo' Nerf guns are here

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

This isn't how the Sonic Cycle is supposed to go. I haven't seen the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie yet, but according to Nick Summers it's actually... OK? And apparently, better than Detective Pikachu. With a $113 million (and counting) tally at the box office, it's clearly bypassed concerns over the CG, but I'm just amazed any time a video game-based movie isn't setting new lows for a cinematic experience.



No homing projectiles and no AI helper.Hasbro's Halo-themed Nerf gun lineup includes a Needler

The company has announced three Halo-themed toy guns that will come out this fall.

We want a window seat.SpaceX could send private citizens to space as soon as 2021

A new deal with Space Adventures is supposed to put up to four "space tourists" in flight in 2021 or 2022. Of course, the Crew Dragon they'll be on hasn't completed a crewed mission yet, but that's just details.

There's a reason it's not IP rated for dust or water resistance.The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

iFixit has tested the Galaxy Z Flip's dust resistance -- with a focus on that hinge and its brushes -- in the early stages of its teardown, and... it's not promising. While it's not surprising that dust would infiltrate other parts of the phone (Samsung explicitly warns the phone isn't dust resistant), the hinge area was still coated in particles -- enough to produce a disconcerting crunch when iFixit unfolded the device.