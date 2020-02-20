The Morning After: Samsung's botched 'find my mobile' alert went out worldwide

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

You know what -- that was my fault. I leaned on a button that said "do not push" and boom, Samsung sent users worldwide a Find My Mobile push notification that simply said "1." In unrelated news, Mike Pence made another visit to NASA on Wednesday.

Yes, the original trilogy movies are still the updated CG versions.On March 31st every 'Star Wars' feature film will be available on 4K Blu-ray

When Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is released on Ultra HD Blu-ray, it will be joined by eight other movies in the series that are being released that way for the first time ever. There's even a 27-disc nine-movie pack that bundles all of the mainline Skywalker Saga flicks together.

Make a choice.Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip will be back in stock on Friday

If you're waiting to buy the sold-out-online Galaxy Z Flip then Samsung says you'll have the opportunity to do so on Friday. That's when pre-orders start for its more conventional Galaxy S20 line, so if you're looking for better specs with a less complicated design -- iFixit's teardown of the Z Flip is now available -- then that may be the way to go.

And Pixel 4 Motion Sense is better.Android 11 Developer Preview focuses on 5G and better privacy

Like past Developer Previews, this is meant for coders who want to get their apps ready for the new version's official release later in the year. You'll need at least a Pixel 2, and you have to flash a device image to even try it. Of course, there are a number of new features to try, including improved support for 5G and hole punch cameras.

Think of it as an easy way to drive a GT-R for a week.Nissan hopes people will pay $699 a month to swap cars on demand