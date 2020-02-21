Pre-order the Galaxy S20 from Amazon and get free Galaxy Buds+

Now that Samsung has officially detailed the new Galaxy S20 series and the phones are two weeks away from hitting store shelves, retailers like Amazon are trying to entice consumers to buy the devices ahead of time with pre-order promotions. As has become something of an annual tradition for Samsung, the company and various other retailers are offering a number of freebies to get you to commit to buying the phone now.

For instance, if you purchase one of the new S20 phones from Amazon, the company will give you a free Duo wireless charging mat and a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds+. In the case of the Galaxy S20, the bundle costs $1,000 instead of $1,159.86. The S20+ and S20 Ultra bundles are $1,200 and $1,400, respectively.

If you'd like to buy from Samsung directly, you can up to $200 in credit -- $100 for the Galaxy S20, $150 for the Galaxy S20+ and $200 for Galaxy Ultra -- to build your own pre-order your own bundle.

While we're still working on our Galaxy S20 review, we did get a chance to test the Galaxy Buds+. Senior news editor Billy Steele gave them a score of 83 and said they're a significant improvement over Samsung's previous pair of true wireless earbuds. He found the new model sounds better and features longer battery life -- though he would have liked if Samsung had found a way to add active noise cancellation and improved water-proofing.

Buy Galaxy S20 on Amazon - $1,000