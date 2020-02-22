The Morning After: Don't buy a Galaxy Z Flip

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Last week Motorola's Razr made its big comeback, then there was a rotary cellphone DIY kit, and this week we learned that the old Tiger Electronics handheld games are returning in 2020. I haven't even mentioned the Friends reunion on HBO Max. The only things still missing from the 90s at this point? Blockbuster, dial-up internet and Hypercolor. But for a peek at the future, look no further than Chris Velazco's review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Unfortunately, the best foldable phone yet is still nearly impossible to recommend, but there's always next time, right? Even if this version of the flexible screen fails to pay off, there's always slide-out displays.

-- Richard

Everything you need to know before you buy a new camera.How to buy a mirrorless camera in 2020

What we're seeing this year is cameras with more and better AI autofocus tech, faster shooting speeds and video that goes well beyond 4K. That's all great, but you may be confused about which model to buy, so we're here to help. Our 2020 guide will help you sort out which camera is the best for your personal needs, depending on your budget.

It even comes with 'broken window' decals.The Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck is a mini Tesla for $400

The Hot Wheels Cybertruck R/C has all the details you would expect for a toy that costs a few hundred dollars, including rows of front and rear lights and the distinctive rear cover with a telescoping tailgate. Sadly, unlike the original, it's not automatically activated — you'll have to pull it out by hand.

The $400 1/10th size model is due in December, but pre-orders on Mattel's site are already sold out. You might be able to find one once the holidays are here, but there's also a 1/64th version that's still remote controlled, ships in December and can be had for $20.

Still no active noise cancellation.Samsung finally has a worthy AirPods alternative with the Galaxy Buds+