The Morning After: Don't buy a Galaxy Z Flip

Last week Motorola's Razr made its big comeback, then there was a rotary cellphone DIY kit, and this week we learned that the old Tiger Electronics handheld games are returning in 2020. I haven't even mentioned the Friends reunion on HBO Max. The only things still missing from the 90s at this point? Blockbuster, dial-up internet and Hypercolor. But for a peek at the future, look no further than Chris Velazco's review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
Unfortunately, the best foldable phone yet is still nearly impossible to recommend, but there's always next time, right? Even if this version of the flexible screen fails to pay off, there's always slide-out displays.
How to buy a mirrorless camera in 2020
What we're seeing this year is cameras with more and better AI autofocus tech, faster shooting speeds and video that goes well beyond 4K. That's all great, but you may be confused about which model to buy, so we're here to help. Our 2020 guide will help you sort out which camera is the best for your personal needs, depending on your budget.
The Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck is a mini Tesla for $400
The Hot Wheels Cybertruck R/C has all the details you would expect for a toy that costs a few hundred dollars, including rows of front and rear lights and the distinctive rear cover with a telescoping tailgate. Sadly, unlike the original, it's not automatically activated — you'll have to pull it out by hand.
The $400 1/10th size model is due in December, but pre-orders on Mattel's site are already sold out. You might be able to find one once the holidays are here, but there's also a 1/64th version that's still remote controlled, ships in December and can be had for $20.
Samsung finally has a worthy AirPods alternative with the Galaxy Buds+
Even if the Z Flip isn't your next phone, Samsung's new earbuds make a strong case as your next headset. Compared to their predecessors the Buds+ sound better, have better microphones and show much-improved battery life. Combined with a $150 price and an iOS app that helps them work better no matter which platform you're on, they're a strong midrange pick.
Hasbro is relaunching classic Tiger Electronics gaming handhelds
This fall, you can travel back in time for $15. Well, maybe not time travel exactly, but you can get those not-that-great electric handheld games we all loved in the 90s. Hasbro has announced that new games for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, The Little Mermaid, Transformers and X-Men are on the way, all "inspired by" the original versions. Bring some extra AA batteries -- you'll need them.
HTC's Project Proton is a preview of its next-gen VR headsets
In a statement to Engadget, the company said: "Project Proton is a prototype of a future XR glasses-style device from HTC Vive that we hope to hear feedback on from the community as we continue to work on the product."
