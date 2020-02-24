'Cyberpunk 2077' studio commits to a free Xbox Series X upgrade

Microsoft promised that its current generation in-house games would use Smart Delivery to take advantage of the Xbox Series X's performance, but what about the hinted-at third-party games? There appears to be one already lined up. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will get an Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it's ready. You should "never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades," the developer said. In short, you can buy the Xbox One version in September knowing that it'll see an improvement sometime after your Series X arrives.

There will likely be numerous other games with similar upgrades. Ubisoft has already committed to making Rainbow Six: Siege available for the Series X when the console launches, and while it hasn't confirmed the use of Smart Delivery (we've asked for clarification), it's also promising cross-generational play that suggests you'll be using the same core game. We wouldn't count on every popular game getting this treatment, but it could be just a question of "when" for many titles rather than "if."

Sony likely isn't standing still, either. The console giant said that backward compatibility will help transition gamers to the PS5 "faster and more seamlessly" than in the past, and it won't be shocking if your favorite PS4 title gets a PS5 patch down the line. It may come down to how easily you can get that update.