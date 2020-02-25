The Morning After: Netflix's new Top 10 lists tell you what's popular

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
Nearly every day, there's at least one post I always see on social media: What's good to watch on Netflix? Despite all the money and time invested in creating a recommendation engine and a library of content that should be able to satisfy anyone, people still can't find something to watch and just want a recommendation from someone else. Or, they want to get in on something with built-in popularity that makes for good discussion -- even if the quality is questionable (see Love is Blind and its highly anticipated season finale later this week).
Now, nearly a year after CEO Reed Hastings said his company will lean more into sharing viewer data, Netflix has launched Top 10 lists worldwide. They're specific to each country and update every day across three lists: overall top ten, top TV shows and top movies. Are they interesting enough to cure boredom and keep viewers from clicking over to another app? It's hard to tell, but the thing I can't explain is how two holiday-themed movies (Grinch and A Bad Mom's Christmas) snuck on to Tuesday's top list in late February. Y'all are weird.
-- Richard
Microsoft starts to lock down Xbox Series X specs and features
Later this year, the next-gen game consoles will launch, and Microsoft kicked off the 2020 marketing push by confirming some things about Xbox Series X. SSD? Got that. Suspend and resume that works on multiple games at once? It's in there. Can it automatically download the right version of a game, no matter which version of Xbox you originally purchased it for? Meet Smart Delivery, it's handled. Oh, and third parties are getting into the buy-once-play-across generations party, too, with Cyberpunk 2077 jumping out as the first one to announce it will work that way.
We still don't know minor details like hard drive capacity, what that mystery slot in leaked pictures is for or how much it will cost, but it has laid down a gauntlet. Sony, whenever you want to talk PS5 specifics, we're ready to listen.
Apple dives deep into specs for the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR
Bringing home Apple's professional-focused desktop computer and display won't be cheap or easy, but you can get familiar with the details of both products for free. That's thanks to two white paper documents Apple released Monday, listing pretty much anything you might want to know about their capabilities and compatibility. The papers cover everything from how Apple fights blooming on the Pro Display XDR to recommended Mac Pro configurations, so fans of the company's hardware should set aside a few minutes to take a careful look.
Huawei reveals an iPad Pro rival that can wireless charge your smartphone
Huawei's MWC package of announcements have happened without MWC happening. First up, a classy 10.8-inch tablet with companion M Pencil stylus and keyboard folio. There are cameras on both sides and as well as fast charging and wireless charging capability, the MatePad Pro (no marks for originality there) can wirelessly charge any phone. That's pretty cool and useful. What isn't is the lack of apps and Google services, yet again.
The hardware is very tempting, but the idea of getting elbows-deep with sideloading apps is not.
Huawei's Mate Xs is another foldable phone, this time without Google Play
Alongside its new tablet, Huawei has given its foldable phone a little upgrade. A new processor with 5G built-in, a tougher hinge and more fraught future. Yep, as above, there are no Google apps again. Even if the phone will feel like any other Android phone, UI-wise, Huawei is still struggling to get its app game up to speed. Oh, it's also an incredulous €2,499 (around $2,700).
Hulu will exclusively stream the Oscar-winning 'Parasite'
If you didn't get the chance to see Parasite in the lead-up to its historic Best Picture win at this year's Academy Awards, not to worry. Hulu says it will start exclusively streaming the movie on April 8th. It's part of the streaming service's deal with Neon, the award-winning film's US distributor.
But wait, there's more...
- Pioneering NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101
- Lenovo ThinkPad refresh offers 10th-gen Intel CPUs and AMD's Ryzen 4000 Pro
- What's on TV this week: 'Knives Out,' 'Altered Carbon' and 'Mewtwo Strikes Back'
- TurboTax maker Intuit buys Credit Karma to corner personal financial data
- Disney+ discounts yearly subscriptions ahead of its European launch
- Ultimate Ears' Hyperboom speaker is a portable party powerhouse
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.
Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.
Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.