Could you live with this budget Android for four years?

Five years ago, Sharad Mittal had a dilemma. He and his wife had just watched Noah, a movie starring Russell Crowe with a heavy environmental message underneath its retelling of the classic Biblical tale. The movie moved him deeply, giving him a new perspective of the world that he says literally changed his life. "I became a hardcore environmentalist that day," he told Engadget.

At the time, he was five years into running two successful e-commerce sites -- Kinivo and BlueRigger -- both of which sell electronics like Bluetooth headphones and HDMI cables. After doing some research and a bit of soul searching, he realized that his business was contributing to the current climate crisis. "Something went off in my head," he said. "I am part of the mess. I am part of the problem of this culture of disposable electronics." He was so burdened by this quandary that he even thought of shutting down his business entirely.

But that was just too crazy of an option. He still had to feed his family. So he continued running his business, but without the direction and passion he once had. Then, a couple of years ago at a roundtable with other CEOs, he had an epiphany: What if electronics lasted longer? What if the warranty was included in the price of the device? Mittal had always repaired his own smartphones and laptops. Why not offer that service to everyone else?

Teracube More

That was when Mittal had the idea for Teracube: an Android smartphone with a four-year premium care warranty. It would only cost around $300, and the phone would be completely covered for four years. (He opted for a mid-range handset instead of something high-end so that it would be more affordable.) Cracked display? Blocked charging port? Bad battery? No matter what happens to it, you can pay a flat fee of $39 to send it back, and get a refurbished version in return. Teracube would then attempt to repair your old one and either resell or ship it to another customer who might've broken their phone.

Mittal, along with Anthony Tsim -- a general manager at Kinivo -- went in on the idea and armed with their extensive electronics and business knowhow, launched the Teracube Kickstarter last year. They raised over $125,000 from over 600 backers, and after flying back-and-forth to a factory in China, they now have an inventory of around 1,500 phones. That's not a lot, but it's enough to provide the phones to backers, with more for future sales and a buffer "pool" of around 200 or so units in case people want to exchange their phones.

Teracube sent out the final version of the phone to its backers earlier this month, and I've been testing one for a few weeks. It comes in recyclable packaging and is shipped complete with a see-thru plastic case and a screen protector. I thought this was a nice touch, as most phone companies require you to buy an additional case. Not so with the Teracube.

Teracube More

Story continues