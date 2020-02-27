Altice One brings its cable lineup to Apple TV

Altice One's cable offerings are now available on Apple TV 4K. Optimum and Suddenlink subscribers can access their favorite cable content directly through the Altice One app on Apple TV 4K. This is good news if you want to watch TV beyond your official box, and it offers a few added perks, like the ability to search Altice One programming via voice controls on the Siri Remote.

On Apple TV 4K, Altice One customers will still have access to streaming live TV, On Demand, DVR recordings and the program guide. They'll also have the option to select an Apple TV 4K as part of their Altice cable package. Customers who choose this option will receive one year of Apple TV+ for free.

It's been several years since Altice, a French company, bought CableVision, making it the fourth largest cable operator in the US. More recently, Altice has introduced an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, the Amplify, which comes with Amazon Prime Video. It's also added a $20 mobile plan, which anyone even people who aren't Optimum or Suddenlink subscribers, can sign up for.