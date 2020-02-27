The Morning After: Herman Miller's first gaming chair

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Buying a gaming chair when space is often at a premium and when it has to at least make some effort to blend with your home is mostly impossible. Now, iconic furniture company Herman Miller and Logitech's gaming hardware brand, Logitech G, are teaming up to create a line of ergonomic furniture for gamers, starting with a chair -- of course.

The companies plan to incorporate feedback from esports teams like Complexity Gaming, TSM and NaVi to make sure they deliver on gaming comfort and support. Herman Miller is perhaps best known for its legendary, thousands-of-dollars Eames Lounge Chair, but the company has been in the (corporate) smart-furniture business for a while. It'll be interesting to see how Herman Miller and Logitech split the difference on aesthetics and color palettes. Lest you forget, this is a Logitech keyboard. Hmm.

That said I've never been more interested in a gaming chair. Let's see what it looks like.

-- Mat

Huh.Rian Johnson: Apple won't let movie villains use iPhones on camera

Did the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out just reveal a secret way to tell who is or isn't a villain? In a video for Vanity Fair, Johnson explained that Apple "lets you use iPhones in movies but, and this is very pivotal if you're ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera." We're guessing there were no such strings when Apple gave him a sneak peek at the iPhone 11.

Just get a 4K Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick for it.Optoma CinemaX P1 review: A stunning 4K projector with terrible apps

Considering a projector purchase? Time to move on from that elderly HDTV? Optoma's 4K projector is a strong contender. Short-throw laser projectors promise fewer compromises than long-throw models, and Optoma's $3,700 CinemaX P1 delivers on that. According to Steve Dent, it offers very high brightness, good contrast levels and excellent color accuracy, especially with HDR content. Best of all, you get an image up to 120 inches in size for a fraction the price of a comparable TV.

The biggest flaw is with the built-in streaming apps, which don't work in 4K. However, that's easily resolved with the purchase of a 4K streaming stick or 4K Blu-ray player.

