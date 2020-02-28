The Morning After: Meeting Citroën's tiny two-seater EV

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

These days, the internet community experience centers around social networking apps. But some of us recall the old days when it was weird to talk to strangers online, whether via BBS, IRC or Kris Holt's preferred stomping grounds: a message board.

The Foo Fighters fan page where he came of age has shut down, taking with it 20 years of memories and the usual share of low-grade internet drama. Its exit provides space to reflect on what that site (not #thatsite) got right and wrong in building space for all kinds of conversations. While Facebook, Twitter and TikTok struggle with issues of memes, disinformation and free speech at the billion-user scale, it certainly feels like they're just repeating work that small community-moderated sites figured out years ago.

The latest updates.More coronavirus cancellations

As cases of the coronavirus are found in more countries around the globe, companies have responded by cancelling a number of large events. Facebook's F8 developer conference will exist mostly online this year, and yesterday Microsoft announced it's skipping GDC. Overnight, SNK yanked support for offline fighting game tournaments for the time being, and Switzerland's decision to ban events of more than 1,000 people until March brought a swift end to plans for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

The endurance race not the superhero.Timex made a smartwatch for Ironman

Timex's new Ironman smartwatch, the R300 GPS, bundles the workout essentials -- on-wrist heart rate monitoring, guided coaching, a range of performance metrics and water resistance up to 30 meters -- into a wearable that costs just $120. The company claims the battery will last up to 25 days, as long as you only use 20 hours of GPS.

Like the Timex Ironman One GPS before it, this is really more of a fitness band than a smartwatch, or in the company's words a "sports-first smartwatch."

Happy birthday!The $35 Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with double the RAM