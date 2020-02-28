Engadget Podcast: Reviewing Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra

This week, it's all about Samsung's chonky boi, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Cherlynn gives us a preview of her review for the new flagship phone -- including its 5G performance in NYC and its "100X" camera -- while Devindra wonders what's the point of an incredibly heavy $1,400 brick. Also, we chat about how the coronavirus is continuing to affect the tech world (and why that's not stopping anytime soon.

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien





