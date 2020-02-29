LG Display halts work at phone screen factory after coronavirus infection

Samsung isn't the only Korean tech giant grappling with coronavirus infections. LG Display has temporarily halted work at a smartphone screen factory in Gumi, South Korea after a bank worker near the facility tested positive for COVID-19. The company expected to resume production on March 3rd, but didn't say what kind of effect it expected the closure to have on phone output.

While there are undoubtedly concerns this could hurt availability of LG's own phones, it might not be the only company hit by the shutdown. LG Display makes screens for a range of companies, including some of Apple's iPhones. A closure of just a few days could lead to shortages if there isn't enough supply beforehand.

This latest coronavirus outbreak has been damaging to tech companies across the board. Apple has warned of iPhone shortfalls, while Microsoft said it won't meet expectations due to COVID-19's impact on the PC world. That's not including cancelled trade shows. The industry may be reeling for a while -- it just comes down to which companies will feel the pinch.