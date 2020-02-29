The Morning After: The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes up short

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

5G is here, and to be honest -- I don't get it. I lived through the 4G wars with LTE vs. WiMax, and before that, it was the bad old days of HSPA+, EV-DO and Edge... but now I can't tell mmWave from mid-band. Luckily, Chris Schodt's latest Upscaled video addresses precisely the things I need to know before I (eventually) get a 5G phone.

-- Richard

Camera issues and heft hold back even this powerful device.Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Impressive but impractical

If all you care about is getting the best of the best, then the Galaxy S20 Ultra wins on specs with big numbers like 108 megapixels, 100x zoom, 8K video, 120Hz screen and 5G support. However, As Cherlynn Low explains, while those features are outstanding, they don't quite add up to the standard of perfection that would justify the massive device's $1,400 price. Read the full review right here.

You can probably guess why.GDC 2020 is canceled

Game Developers Conference organizers have announced that this year's event is off, after seeing big names like Microsoft, Sony, Facebook and Amazon announce they would skip it due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was scheduled to take place between March 16th and 20th, and in a statement, they said: "we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer."

