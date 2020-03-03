Apple may introduce a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED screen

When Apple introduced the much-improved 16-inch MacBook Pro, it raised an obvious question: when will the 13-inch model get a similar update? You might not have to wait too much longer. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who has a history of mostly accurate near-term forecasts) has followed up on past claims with an investor note asserting that Apple will replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2020 with a 14.1-inch model using a mini-LED screen that would promise higher contrast ratios, wider color ranges and other image quality boosts. Kuo was shy on other details, but it's safe to presume this new model would get the upgraded keyboard and other refinements from its 16-inch sibling.

The analyst was also more specific about other devices in line for mini-LED upgrades. He expected a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new display tech as well as updated versions of the basic iPad, iPad mini and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (what, no 11-inch model?). And yes, the iMac Pro would finally get a refresh where mini-LED would play a role.

Just when these systems would arrive this year is another story. Kuo expected the iMac Pro in the fourth quarter, but wasn't specific about the rest. You could be waiting months for some of these devices, provided the claims are accurate in the first place. Still, this might be reassuring -- especially if you want a smaller MacBook Pro but don't want to take a chance on the 13-inch system's butterfly keyboard.