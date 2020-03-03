Xiaomi's Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phone has pop-up shoulder buttons

When Xiaomi introduced its Black Shark 2 gaming phone a year ago, it hyped up the pressure-sensitive display that lets users map left and right controls to the screen. The new Black Shark 3 Pro takes things off the screen with physical pop-up shoulder buttons. In game mode, users can choose to use the two, 21-millimeter-wide buttons that raise 1.5 millimeters from the body of the phone. The buttons can supposedly withstand over 300,000 lifts and more than one million clicks.

The Black Shark 3 Pro has a 7.1-inch, 3,120 x 1,440 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Its 270Hz touch sampling rate makes it that much more responsive to your finger taps, and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. The 8GB RAM version costs 4,699 yuan ($675), and the 12GB RAM option costs 4,999 yuan ($718). Both come with 256GB of storage.

Black Shark More

If you aren't ready to spend that much and you don't mind sacrificing the pop-up shoulder buttons, the Black Shark 3 ranges from 3,499 yuan ($502) to 3,999 yuan ($575). The non-Pro model has capacitive shoulder buttons, a 6.67-inch, 2,400 x 1,800 AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a 4,720mAh battery.

Both of the 5G phones have the Snapdragon 865 chipset, two heat pipes that sandwich the logic board to keep it cool and adjustable pressure sensitivity on the left and right parts of the screen (when the phone is in landscape). The Black Shark 3 and Pro both have a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra wide camera and a five-megapixel bokeh camera. The front-facing selfie camera has a 20-megapixel sensor, and there's a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The backs of the phones have pins for an 18W magnetic charging plug, which could be convenient when you're gaming. The phones are capable of 65W fast charging through the USB-C port, and both take just 12 minutes to reach a 50 percent charge (38 minutes to reach 100 percent). All of the models are now available for preorder.