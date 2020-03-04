The Morning After: Amazon's accelerated one-day shipping

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Amazon is offering faster same-day delivery that could get your order to you in a matter of hours. There will apparently be up to three million items marked "Today by" available to order for speedy same-day delivery to Prime members in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando and Dallas. Amazon will even deliver packages while you sleep.

Given the company CEO's recent comments on global warming and controversy over its contracted "delivery partners" it seems an odd service to announce.

The orders will apparently ship from local fulfillment centers, meaning less air freight and reduced driving distance. Amazon says, "while it may seem counterintuitive, the faster delivery speeds enabled by these facilities actually help us lower carbon emissions." That is if your shopping list is entirely from local centers.

We should take those better-for-the-environment claims with a pinch of salt, as the convenience of getting something to your door could outweigh a short walk to local stores or businesses; it could also lead to more frequent orders, more deliveries, more trucks. But if we're doing the ordering, Amazon can claim it's not its fault. Market forces at work.

Goodbye doesn't mean forever.The gadgets that refuse to die

As Sonos most recently proved, your gadgets weren't meant to live forever. Any Engadget editor will point out his or her drawer or cupboard (or wardrobe) filled with tech from yesteryear. Not every device is an iPhone or an Amazon Echo, and for things that didn't quite make an impact (or get a second chance), once software or service support dies, the end is nigh. Well, most of the time. Nicole Lee discovers the gadgets that rose from the dead.

And, presumably, an updated keyboard.Apple may introduce a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED screen

Now that Apple delivered a 16-inch MacBook Pro, the smaller Pro laptop is in line for an upgrade. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2020 with a 14.1-inch model using a mini-LED screen that would promise higher contrast ratios, wider color ranges and other image quality boosts.

A new generation of chips should add hyperthreading across the entire lineup.Intel's 10th-gen desktop CPUs are coming soon, according to a Dell ad