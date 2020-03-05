Nokia will announce its new phone in a James Bond trailer

When the latest James Bond flick, No Time to Die, hits theatres this April November, you'll likely see not-so-subtle shots of Nokia's latest slate of phones. You'll also get the chance to see the company's first 5G phone in a commercial Nokia brand owner HMD Global plans to release on March 8th.

No Time to Die More

The advert will feature Lashana Lynch's character, 00 agent Nomi, completing a mission with the help of the company's new phone, which HMD Global plans to detail on March 19th. Besides its new 5G-capable phone, HMD Global says we can expect to see the Nokia 7.2 and 3310 make appearances in the upcoming movie. What the company hasn't said yet is if 007 himself will use a Nokia phone.

If you've followed the Daniel Craig's run as the super spy, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Ahead of the release of Spectre in 2015, Sony wanted to pay Craig $5 million to pose for photos with the company's Xperia Z4 phone in hand. Craig, however, wasn't too keen on the idea, and was famously paraphrased in a leaked email as saying, "James Bond only uses the 'best...' the Sony phone is not the 'best.'"

If Craig does end up using a Nokia phone in No Time to Die, it would be -- at least as far as phones are concerned -- a fitting conclusion to his tenure as James Bond. In his first outing as 007, 2006's Casino Royale, Craig used a Nokia 8800. With No Time to Die slated to be his fifth and final outing, it would be a bit like the hero coming home to the place where it all started.