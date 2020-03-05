Project Sandcastle shows Android can be installed on an iPhone 7

The name David Wang may sound familiar if you've been keeping an eye on possible ways to run Android on your iPhone. He found a way to run Google's mobile platform on an iPhone 3G a decade ago, and now he and his team at cybersecurity startup Corellium have released a hack that lets you install Android on an iPhone 7. They call their work "Project Sandcastle," because, as the team wrote on their website, sandcastles "provide an opportunity to create something new from the limitless bounds of your imagination."

As Forbes notes, Apple sued Corellium last year, accusing it of breaching copyright laws by creating a software version of an iPhone for testing. The smaller firm criticized the tech giant on its website, which reads:

"The iPhone restricts users to operate inside a sandbox. But when you buy an iPhone, you own the iPhone hardware. Android for the iPhone gives you the freedom to run a different operating system on that hardware."

At the moment, the version of Project Sandcastle you can download is still very limited. It only works for the iPhone 7 and 7+, and it doesn't support the devices' audio output, Bluetooth, camera and cellular modem yet. It also only has read-only access to system storage, and you won't be able to download apps from Google Play. If those limitations don't bother you, and you still want to try it out, you can get Project Sandcastle from its website.