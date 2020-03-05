The Morning After: Sony's PlayStation 2 turns 20

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Even 20 years after PlayStation 2 launched in Japan, everyone probably has their PS2 story. For me, it includes the first time someone set the system up in our dorm room to play Ridge Racer or Madden NFL 2001, but as a dedicated Sega fan, I stuck with my Dreamcast for Sega Rally and the 2K sports games. All that fanboy dedication disappeared a couple of years later, though, when five minutes with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City convinced me this was a system I needed to own.

For Kris Naudus, the PS2's most memorable feature is how it made DVDs mainstream -- and I can remember The Matrix spending as much time in my system as anything else. Since the PS2 debuted four years before this website appeared, we never gave it an official review. To fill the gap, we asked Engadget readers to contribute memories of their own system, which include the places they tucked its slim frame and the game franchises that still stand out today. Take a minute to flip through the reader reviews or contribute some memories your own as we prepare for the dawn of a new PS5/Xbox Series X console era in just a few months.

-- Richard

The coronavirus outbreak may hurt supplies for weeks.Apple reportedly warns stores of iPhone replacement shortages

Apple has briefed retail staff that replacement phones will be in short supply, due to the effects of the coronavirus. This could last between two and four weeks. So what if your iPhone no-worky? Geniuses will be able to offer short-term iPhone loans -- but these won't be new replacement devices.

Samsung needed space for that zoom camera setup.Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown shows what's inside that giant camera bump

If you've wondered exactly what is inside that bulging camera lump on Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, the teardown pros at iFixit are in the best position to show you. The 108-megapixel primary camera by itself is huge -- the sensor covers twice the surface area of the 12-megapixel unit in the iPhone 11 series. The periscope-like zoom camera, meanwhile, needs a lot of space for its unusual lateral design, including optical image stabilization just for the prism. Check it all out, including a video, right here.

If you need one so you can play 'Half-Life: Alyx,' here's your chance.Valve will sell more Index VR headsets on March 9th