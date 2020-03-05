Does the Xbox Series X make gaming PCs obsolete?

The Xbox Series X is going to be a beast. On paper, its sheer power blows away most gaming rigs today -- but what does that mean for PC enthusiasts? To be honest, there's still plenty we don't know about the Series X or what the state of PC hardware will be later this year. But based on Microsoft's spec dump last week, we can start making some educated guesses.

Xbox Series X More

The Series X will feature an AMD Zen 2 CPU and an NVME SSD, giving it modern processing capabilities and fast storage to reduce load times. But really, its AMD RDNA2 graphics card is the true star of the show -- and notably, it's something PC gamers can't even buy yet. It's capable of 12 teraflops of computing power, meaning it can crunch through 12 trillion floating point operations a second. That's about twice as fast as the Xbox One X, the fastest console currently on the market, and around three times speedier than the PlayStation 4 Pro.

That's a performance leap we'd expect in next-generation hardware -- what's even more remarkable is that the Series X's GPU is also significantly faster than the vast majority of PC video cards today. It's only bested by NVIDIA's 14.2 teraflop RTX 2080 Ti, a card that's beyond most gamers' budgets at around $1,200. PC players typically aim for more affordable GPUs, like AMD's Radeon RX 5700 and NVIDIA's RTX 2060 Super, which go for around $300 and $400, respectively. And while those cards are pretty capable on 1080p and 1,440p monitors, they can't reliably hit the 4K/60FPS benchmark Microsoft is aiming for with the Series X.

Brian Oh/Engadget

So should you just throw away your gaming rig and replace it with a Series X? Probably not. But Microsoft's new console does signal a shift in the modern gaming world, one where PC players don't always have the hardware advantage. It's a bit of a throwback to the mid-90s, when the PlayStation was delivering 3D graphics before most PCs could handle it.

So I'm sure you're wondering, how will the PlayStation 5 compare? At this point, we only have broad sketches from Sony: it says the system will also have an AMD Ryzen CPU and RDNA GPU, but we don't know how similar they'll be to the Series X's hardware. We also know it'll feature faster load times than the PS4, thanks to SSD storage.

Notably, both next-gen consoles will support hardware accelerated ray tracing, giving you more realistic lighting and reflections. On PCs, only NVIDIA's RTX lineup supports that today. And turning on ray tracing can lead to a significant performance hit on games that really lean on it, like Control. It'll be interesting to see if AMD's revised RDNA architecture handles ray tracing more efficiently than NVIDIA's hardware.

Story continues