How to buy a compact camera in 2020

If you want better photos than a smartphone can deliver but also don't want a bulky DSLR or mirrorless camera, you may need a compact camera in your life. Good models have much bigger sensors, optics and image processors than your phone, so the photos you take are going to be sharper and richer. Once you get the hang of your camera, it'll be much easier to use, too, becoming an extension of your hands and eyes.

The question, though, is which one do you need? There is a wide variety of models out there with different sized sensors, fixed, zoom and superzoom lenses and lots of manual controls (or not). So, choosing a compact camera is a very personal decision based on your needs, skill level and other factors, and that's where we come in. In this guide, we're going to lay out the different features available on each brand and model to help you choose just the right one.

Fixed-lens compact cameras

Why get a camera with a fixed lens when you could have a zoom that covers a wide range of focal lengths? The main reason is that lens (called a prime lens) has better optics than a zoom, so you'll get sharper shots with minimal distortion. It also tends to be faster, giving you better performance in low light. Finally, fixed-lens compact cameras often have larger sensors, giving you good high-ISO capability and shallow depth of field for portraits.

The drawback is that reframing shots means physically moving closer or farther from the subject -- aka, the "sneaker zoom." That's not very practical for action, wildlife and certain kinds of tourism shooting. If you're into street photography, however, a fixed lens forces you to get closer to your subject and help your photography by making you more proactive.

Fujifilm X100V

Fujifilm X100V compact street photography camera More

The X100V is the latest in Fujifilm's famous fixed-lens X100 camera series. Like other models in the lineup, it has an APS-C sensor and a 23mm f/2.0 lens, equivalent to 35mm on a full-frame sensor. You also get the same hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder, mechanical dials, film simulations and good looks as before. But the X100V is the most significant advancement in the series' history. It has Fujifilm's latest 26.1-megapixel X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor compared to 24.2-meagpixels on the last model and a new, sharper lens to handle that extra resolution.

A new tilting rear display makes "shooting from the hip" street photography much easier, as does the fast 11 fps/20 fps shooting speeds in mechanical/silent shutter modes. You also get a better hybrid phase- and contrast-detect autofocus (AF) system with more AF points along with face and eye detection. Finally, it now has the same 4K video-shooting features as the X-T30. We're currently working on our full review, but, spoiler, while it doesn't come cheap at $1,400, the X100V is the ultimate camera if you're into street photography.

Buy Fujifilm X100V on Amazon - $1399

Ricoh GR III

Ricoh GR III compact camera More