The best deals we found this week: The HomePod, Pixel 4 and more

The first week of March brought a number of good deals, including some on Apple products that rarely go on sale. The HomePod smart speaker is down to its Black Friday price again, and a number of Apple-made iPhone cases are on sale at Amazon. There's also a good deal on a Philips Hue smart light starter pack that includes a $50 Dell gift card. In case you missed them, here are the deals that you can still snag today.

Apple HomePod

Best Buy still has Apple's HomePod smart speaker for $200, a discount that cuts $100 off its normal price. Not only is it one of the best sounding smart speakers we've used, but the $200 price tag is much easier to swallow for a speaker that still only natively supports Apple Music. There are rumors, though, that Apple may let users change default apps in the future, which could potentially open up HomePod to new music lovers.

Buy Apple HomePod on Best Buy - $200

iPhone cases

You can still buy some of Apple's first-party iPhone cases on sale now on Amazon. Apple rarely discounts these at its own online store, so now's a good time to grab a new case if you're in need. iPhone 11 users can grab a clear case for $32, down from $39, or a silicone case for $30, down from $39. iPhone 11 Pro users can get a leather case for $27, down from $39, or a silicone case for $31, down from $39.

Buy iPhone 11 Clear Case on Amazon - $32

Buy iPhone 11 Silcone Case on Amazon - $30

Buy iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case on Amazon - $27

Buy iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case on Amazon - $31

Philips Hue starter pack

Dell slashes the price of a Philips Hue smart light starter pack to $120 in this deal. The bundle includes three white and color smart light bulbs, the Philips Hue 3 Bridge, and a dimmer. Plus, Dell throws in a $50 gift card on top of it. All of that costs just $120, which is about $35 less than the Hue starter pack on its own.

Philips Hue smart lights are some of the best IoT devices to get if you're just starting to experiment with creating your own smart home. The lights connect to the bridge and the entire system is controlled via Wi-Fi, allowing you to use the accompanying mobile app to turn lights on and off, set lighting schedules, play around with hues and tones, and more.

Buy Philips Hue starter pack on Dell - $120

Google Pixel 4