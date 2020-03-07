Apple will fix iPad Air tablets with blank screen issues

Apple has launched a new repair program for iPad Air, and you may want to take note if you have a third-gen device with a screen that suddenly went dead. According to the tech giant, screens on a "limited number" of third-gen iPad Air tablets may permanently go blank "under certain circumstances." It didn't elaborate on what exactly causes the issue, but it said affected displays tend to briefly flash or flicker for a bit before dying.

The repair program covers third-gen iPad Airs manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 -- no other iPad models are eligible. To take advantage of the offer, you can take your tablet to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple Store, though you can also contact Apple Support if you want to mail it in. Like Apple's other repair programs, the service is free if the company determines that your device is qualified. However, you may only get your product repaired in the country where you purchased it and within 2 years after its first retail sale.