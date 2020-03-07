The Morning After: The Nintendo PlayStation prototype sold for $360k

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

The word for the week is "canceled." As additional cases of the new coronavirus continue to pop up, companies and event planners took steps to try and avoid creating environments where it might spread rapidly. On Friday evening the city of Austin declared a local disaster and called off the 2020 SXSW festival, making it just the latest on the list.

Other companies scaled back on travel and encouraged employees to work from home, while some delivery firms like Instacart and Postmates unveiled new no-contact options.

The winner did not wish to be identified.The Nintendo PlayStation sells for $360,000 at auction

Bidding for this legendary prototype concluded Friday when someone placed a $300,000 bid. With the buyer's premium, the person who won the auction will pay $360,000 to own a piece of gaming history.

That sounds bad.Researchers discover that Intel chips have an unfixable security flaw

This week security specialists Positive Technologies disclosed their discovery of a tiny gap in security that could allow attackers with local or physical access to inject malicious code and, eventually, commandeer your PC. The vulnerability is within Intel's Converged Security and Management Engine (CSME), a part of the chip that controls system boot-up, power levels, firmware and, most critically, cryptographic functions. Since the boot code and RAM are hard coded into Intel's CPUs, they can't be patched or reset without replacing the silicon.

The flaw affects chips manufactured over the last five years or so. Intel said that it was notified of the vulnerabilities and released mitigations in May 2019 so they could be included in firmware updates. However, as the researchers explain, "since... the ROM vulnerability cannot be fixed, we believe that extracting this key is only a matter of time. When this happens, utter chaos will reign."

Sometimes a smartphone camera just won't cut it.How to buy a compact camera in 2020

If you want better photos than a smartphone can deliver but also don't want a bulky DSLR or mirrorless camera, you may need a compact camera in your life. There's a wide variety of models out there with different sized sensors, fixed, zoom and superzoom lenses and lots of manual controls (or not).