DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $279 at Amazon

Now might be a good time to buy if you're eager to record super-stable video for your vlog. Amazon is selling DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera for $279 with a 32GB microSD card included -- a steep drop from the $399 you'd officially pay for just the camera, and still a bargain over the usual discounts. That makes it a far more tempting prospect whether you want to record 4K, 60FPS video with the Osmo Pocket by itself or intend to use it as a gimbal for your Android phone or iPhone.

The Osmo Pocket isn't waterproof and lacks a built-in 3.5mm jack, so this won't be your first pick if you're recording a whitewater rafting expedition or just want pristine sound for the built-in camera's footage. Its 140-minute claimed battery life is decidedly longer than the "hour or so" you get from an action camera like GoPro's Hero 8 Black, though, and this is clearly meant to be handheld instead of strapped to your body. And of course, the Osmo Pocket's ability to double as a smartphone gimbal makes it a good option if you're livestreaming or just want to take shots DJI's camera can't manage.

Buy DJI Osmo Pocket on Amazon - $279