The Morning After: 'Call of Duty: Warzone' joins the free battle royale trend

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

This week, Westworld is back and despite my issues with how season two unfolded, I'm ready and waiting for season three. Aaron Paul and Marshawn Lynch are interesting additions to the cast, and with the robots venturing out of the park for the first time, its incredible visuals should go to another level.

Still, the big question is if this show can offer viewers something more than just another game -- with teasers that reference our current fears about AI, personal data and privacy, the potential is clearly there.

-- Richard

Recommended: 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.Apple says it's safe to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

No bleach, no soaking and no spraying anything directly on to the display.

'Fortnite' and all the rest have a new challenger.'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free battle royale game

If you already own a copy of Modern Warfare, you'll be able to play the game starting at 11am ET on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Everyone else gets to join at 3pm ET. So what does Warzone bring to a very crowded field of free battle royale shooters?

Try having 150 players in a match, a massive map called Verdansk that blends popular CoD maps like Overgrown and Terminal into one area, vehicles and a Gulag mechanic that pits defeated players in 1v1 matchups where the winner rejoins their living teammates. It's even ready for cross-platform play, so it doesn't matter what system your friends are on. If you're interested in playing, make sure you start the download early -- if you don't have Modern Warfare installed, it could take up to 101GB of data to get everything sorted.

Their last revision came in 2016.Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple's new sporty earbuds