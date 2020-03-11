A beginners guide to buying a synth

It's no secret that there's a growing interest in synths, drum machines and other electronic music instruments. There are many reasons for that -- most obviously because electronic music is now popular music. But it's also because improved technology and manufacturing have driven the prices of such devices low enough that even the most casual musician can dabble. Plus there are a dizzying number of options for you to choose from at the entry level.

So how do you get started? Should you get a portable and affordable Volca? Or that new Model:Cycles that we liked so much? And are Behringers actually any good? I know you have a lot of questions, so let's get right to it.

Before you buy a synth

Let me begin by suggesting that if you're just looking to explore and see if synthesizers are for you, get some free soft synths and a MIDI controller. It'll be cheaper and let you try out different styles of synthesis before you go out and drop a bunch of money on dedicated hardware.

If you're ready to make the leap to a physical synth, then let's set some ground rules for your first purchase. For one, there's no need to run out and drop upward of $1,000 -- $400 is more than enough to get you an excellent instrument that you'll be playing for years to come.

I also strongly suggest you stick to something with a keyboard. While you could potentially get a bit more synth for a bit less money by ditching it (like with the Behringer Neutron), when you're just starting out, the immediacy of keys will be welcome.

Last, it needs to be easy to use and make music with -- not just noise. Now, obviously, this is subjective: One person's noise is another's symphony. (As someone who owns and legitimately enjoys Lou Reed's Metal Machine Music, you don't have to tell me.) But chances are that you want to make more than just bleeps, bloops and drones. So, as interesting as it is, the Volca Modular is out. These sorts of instruments are much better suited as low-cost expansions of an existing setup.

The best synth for most people: Arturia MicroFreak

Considering these requirements, it's honestly pretty easy to recommend a single instrument for the vast majority of people: the Arturia MicroFreak ($349).

Now, I know there are a bunch of would-be analog purists out there screaming at their computer screen. And I have an alternative suggestion for you, so bear with me. But first, let me tell you why you should consider the MicroFreak, even if you're skeptical.

Arturia MicroFreak

Pros

Over a dozen different synth engines

Mod matrix offers incredibly deep sound sculpting possibilities

Solid arpeggiator with useful randomization features

Feature rich sequencer with two patterns per patch and automation

Multi-mode analog filter

Cons

Keyboard takes some getting used to

Needs external effects to sound its best

Sequencer is unintuitive

Arturia's instrument is a four-voice paraphonic digital synthesizer. That means it can play four notes simultaneously. Unlike many other synths that are labeled as paraphonic, each voice has its own voltage controlled amplifier (VCA). That means that it actually behaves more like a true polyphonic synth, as each note will have its own attack and decay stage. On something like the Volca Keys, which is paraphonic, all the voices share a single VCA. So every time you press a key, the amp envelope is reset. This means that if you hold down one note and then press another one, the volume of the original will momentarily drop out and rise back up in sync with the second note. That's not necessarily a problem for sounds with short attacks like bass and keys. But if you're looking to lay down some pads, it can create some unnatural stops and starts.

