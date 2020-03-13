The best deals we found this week: Mario games, iPad mini and more

We saw a number of good deals this week, with one of the highlights coming from Mario Day—or "Mar10" Day in Nintendo lingo. Some of the most popular Mario-verse games are still on sale, dropping them to prices that are rarely seen outside of the holiday shopping season. Also, you can still get $50 off an iPad mini 5 at Amazon and Best Buy. Here are the best deals from this past week that you can still get today.

Nintendo Switch Mario games

Nintendo's annual "Mar10" day celebration of Mario is still happening. Through March 14, you can snag a number of popular Mario games for Nintendo Switch at discounted prices. Key among them are Super Mario Maker 2 for $40, Super Mario Party for $40, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for $40 and Yoshi's Crafted World for $40.

These sale prices are available at Nintendo's eShop, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers, but since the sale is nearing its end, some retailers may be sold out of certain games. Also, check out Nintendo's eShop for additional, non-Mario games on sale including Just Dance 2020 for $20, Monopoly for $10 and Child of Light for $5.

Buy Super Mario Maker 2 on Best Buy - $40

Buy Super Mario Party on Best Buy - $40

Buy Mario & Sonic at the Olympics on Amazon - $40

Buy Yoshi's Crafted World on Amazon - $40

iPad mini 5

apple ipad mini More

Apple's iPad mini 5 remains on sale at Amazon and Best Buy. Now you can get a 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $350 at both retailers, which is roughly $50 off its normal price of $400. We gave the iPad mini 5 a score of 85 for its solid performance, good battery life, and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. At Amazon, you'll only see the discounted price at check out when you select "Free No-Rush Shipping." At Best Buy, you must be a My Best Buy member to see the discounted price and get the deal. Thankfully, you can sign up for My Best Buy for free.

Buy iPad mini 5 (64GB, Wi-Fi) on Amazon - $350

Buy iPad mini 5 (64GB, Wi-Fi) on Best Buy - $350

MSI PS42 Modern gaming laptop

MSI PS42 Modern gaming laptop More

Newegg still has a sale on the MSI PS42 Modern gaming laptop, slashing its price to $830. This deal is two-fold: we don't often see MSI laptops on sale for less than $1,000, and this machine would make a good entry-level gaming laptop or a solid productivity laptop with extra graphics chops. It has an 8th-gen Core i7 processor, a 14-inch 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB storage and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU.