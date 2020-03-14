Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

If you're a musician (or fan) whose concerts got scrapped over coronavirus concerns, you'll at least have more tools to produce music when you're at home. To start, Moog has made its Minimoog Model D iOS synth app available for free. It wasn't hugely expensive to start, but this could make it easy to recreate the first portable synth and slip some Kraftwerk- or Dr. Dre-inspired sounds into your latest track. Moog didn't say how long the price change would last, but you might want to act quickly.

Not to be left out, Korg is doing the same for its Kaossilator apps, which normally cost close to $20. Android artists can grab the software for no charge until March 20th, 2020, while the iOS crowd has until March 31st to get iKaossilator. Either app makes the most sense if you're more into looping audio and variety than strict technical realism, but that may be all you need to add some spice to a future hit.