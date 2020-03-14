Sprint, T-Mobile pledge to keep subscribers connected amid outbreak

Like AT&T and Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile have also vowed to support their customers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement posted on its website, Sprint said it won't be terminating service for residential and small business customers if they're unable to pay their bill because of the outbreak, ad it's waiving late fees "incurred because of economic circumstances related to the pandemic."

Further, those who have international long distance calling plans will get complimentary calling rates to countries classified as Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) by the CDC starting on Tuesday. A couple of days later, those with metered data plans will receive free unlimited data per month for a minimum of two billing cycles. Subscribers will get an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot per month for at least two billing cycles, as well.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile also vows not to disconnect subscribers and to waive late fees. The company is giving all current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile data subscribers unlimited data, as well as additional 20GB of mobile hotspot service, for the next 60 days. It's also increasing data allowance to school and student subscribers at no cost and offering free international calling to all Level 3 countries.