Health experts explain how we should be cleaning our gadgets

The coronavirus has disrupted our lives in ways both large and small. Multiple organizations have cancelled conferences and events, and various municipalities have instructed residents to practice social distancing and to stay home whenever possible. If there was any kind of upside it's that we're all suddenly a lot more conscious of personal hygiene. Health authorities have advised the public to practice good sanitation practices, such as washing hands with soap, refraining from touching our face and coughing into our elbows. Another way to maintain good hygiene? Keeping our gadgets clean.

"Phones, laptops and other electronics travel with us everywhere, from bathrooms to buses to kitchens and restaurants," said Dr. Kelly A. Reynolds, an Associate Professor in the College of Public Health at the University of Arizona. She authored a study about hygienic preventions to prevent viral spread. "Like our hands, they pick up germs along the way. Frequently touched surfaces are vulnerable to increased contamination that can spread to hands, and then to entry points on the body where infection occurs, such as the eyes, nose and mouth."

According to the CDC, transmission of the COVID-19 virus from surfaces has not yet been documented -- it's much more common via respiratory droplets or direct human contact. But, the CDC suggests cleaning any surfaces down all the same, as the virus can last from hours to several days on some materials. A recent study showed that the COVID-19 virus in particular can last up to 24 hours on cardboard and two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. The CDC states that "cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings."

"If you touch something contaminated, such as your phone, after hand washing, you need to wash it again to clear the virus away," said Dr. Jonathan Golob, an Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan School of Medicine.

The consensus is clear: You need to be cleaning the gadgets that you use often. That includes your phone, and for some of you, your laptop or keyboard as well.

The woman cleans the cell phone with a napkin More

Be gone, germs

How best to clean your phone will differ from manufacturer to manufacturer, but there are a few general guidelines. Obviously, the first thing to do is to remove any protective case as well as unplug any cables. For general-purpose cleaning, nearly all manufacturers suggest gently wiping down the phone with a soft, lint-free cloth. Both Apple and Samsung suggest using a microfiber material or a camera lens cleaning cloth, for example. If your phone is a little grimier than normal, then you can use a dampened cloth to wipe the smudge away, being careful to avoid excess moisture getting into any open ports.

But simply wiping your phone down won't get rid of germs. To do so, you can use soap. "Coronavirus has a fat coating it needs to infect us," said Golob. "Soap and water or alcohol gels destroy this fatty layer, and thus make the virus unable to infect us." But, be sure to check the manufacturer's website to make sure soap is allowed. Apple, for example, suggests using a cloth dampened with warm, soapy water, but only with the iPhone 11 line of handsets (you can then "rinse" the soap off with another damp cloth, then dry it off with another one). Google recommends using ordinary household soap only on the back and sides of the Pixel. Samsung, on the other hand, doesn't recommend soap at all.

Story continues