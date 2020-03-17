The Morning After: What's inside the Xbox Series X?

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Monday morning brought a flood of new information about the Xbox Series X. No, Microsoft's reps did not reveal a price or any details on why we should still expect new consoles to launch as planned later this year, but they did toss around a lot of technical terms for us to bury ourselves in as an alternative to dealing with other problems.

Whether you're a gamer or not, Xbox Velocity Architecture could represent a significant shift in computing, with SSDs ready to deliver massive amounts of data faster than ever before. For game consoles, that means multiple titles on standby and ready to launch in an instant even after a reboot or system update, but it also reduces the load on the CPU. Microsoft says the DirectStorage tech that underlies the technology and all of its compression/decompression magic is coming to Windows, too, and I can't wait to see it. The Seagate-only-at-launch expansion slot, however, is a bit concerning.

Microsoft also explained its use of new HDMI 2.1 features and how the system lowers latency between your controller inputs and every frame that displays on the screen. Using the One S and One X, it worked with the TV industry for several years to promote variable refresh rate (VRR) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM). Now, a healthy ecosystem of capable Ultra HD screens should be ready and waiting whenever the Series X boxes arrive.

-- Richard

What better way to cancel the apocalypse?There's no better escape from reality than 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Social distancing, schmocial distancing. Animal Crossing's latest iteration, New Horizons on the Switch, lands on March 20th. It's evolved into a truly meditative and relaxing escape from reality, according to Devindra Hardawar. Read our full review here.

The affordable but versatile tablet is back to its Black Friday price.Grab Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 today

At the moment, the usually $80 16GB model is $50, matching its Black Friday price. That said, you can get away with the 16GB model since the Fire HD 8 includes a microSD slot, allowing you to add up to 400GB of additional storage to the tablet. A 32GB model is also on sale for $70, and the one thing to note is that these prices assume you can handle seeing Amazon's "special offers" ads on the lock screen -- both tablets cost an extra $15 without.