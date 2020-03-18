The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

The next generation of consoles is coming, with plenty of emphasis on how much power these things have — the better to render modern graphics. Last week we got a look at what's inside Microsoft's Xbox Series X, and today we're finally seeing what's under the hood with the PlayStation 5. As usual, we've lined up their specs for a side-by-side comparison, though for a final verdict we'd wait to see what games each system has lined up and Engadget's full review when both systems launch later this year.

PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X Price Not available Not available Dimensions Not available 151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches) Weight Not available 4.45 kg (9.8 pounds) CPU Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz GPU Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2, 12 TFLOP, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz RAM 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit Memory bandwidth 448 GB/s 10GB at 560GB/s, 6GB at 336GB/s Internal storage 825 GB SSD 1 TB SSD I/O throughput 5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed) 2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) External storage USB HDD support 1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support Physical media 4K UHD Blu-ray 4K UHD Blu-ray Output resolution 4K 4K at 60 fps