The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

The next generation of consoles is coming, with plenty of emphasis on how much power these things have — the better to render modern graphics. Last week we got a look at what's inside Microsoft's Xbox Series X, and today we're finally seeing what's under the hood with the PlayStation 5. As usual, we've lined up their specs for a side-by-side comparison, though for a final verdict we'd wait to see what games each system has lined up and Engadget's full review when both systems launch later this year.
|PlayStation 5
|Xbox Series X
|Price
|Not available
|Not available
|Dimensions
|Not available
|151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches)
|Weight
|Not available
|4.45 kg (9.8 pounds)
|CPU
|Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz
|Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz
|GPU
|Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz
|Custom RDNA 2, 12 TFLOP, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz
|RAM
|16 GB GDDR6 256-bit
|16 GB GDDR6 256-bit
|Memory bandwidth
|448 GB/s
|10GB at 560GB/s, 6GB at 336GB/s
|Internal storage
|825 GB SSD
|1 TB SSD
|I/O throughput
|5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed)
|2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed)
|External storage
|USB HDD support
|1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support
|Physical media
|4K UHD Blu-ray
|4K UHD Blu-ray
|Output resolution
|4K
|4K at 60 fps