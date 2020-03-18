The Morning After: 'Westworld' remembers that TV can be fun

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Now that Movies Anywhere has supplanted Ultraviolet as the digital video locker of choice, it's apparently time to start adding some features. The formerly Disney branded setup is much smoother to operate than the old locker system, and it now has announced a closed beta for Screen Pass. That's a feature that enables you to share up to three films per month with other users.

It's a nice thing to have among friends and encourages more people to sign up for the service just to get tossed a few free movies from people they know. The only thing that bothers me is that, at least right now, its implementation falls short of what Ultraviolet was doing a decade ago.

An overlooked part of the old service worked like this: "Ultraviolet also allows consumers to share their entire Ultraviolet digital library with other members on their account, and they can even watch the same title simultaneously from different locations." Vudu even launched its own variation with Share My Movies, which let others stream or download movies for viewing on almost any screen.

So far, the Movies Anywhere version works on much less than an entire library -- and with more restrictions. There's no downloading, and according to the FAQ, you can only send movies if you've redeemed a code or bought something via a participating retailer in the past six months. If it's easier for people to use then that's good, but on its face, it appears less functional than what it replaces. That's not the kind of progress I was hoping for.

Relevant information.Health experts explain how we should be cleaning our gadgets

As Dr. Kelly A. Reynolds explains, "Phones, laptops and other electronics travel with us everywhere, from bathrooms to buses to kitchens and restaurants. Like our hands, they pick up germs along the way. Frequently touched surfaces are vulnerable to increased contamination that can spread to hands, and then to entry points on the body where infection occurs, such as the eyes, nose and mouth."

So obviously, like your hands, you should clean your gadgets, too. But how? Kris Naudus has collected some advice for you, covering everything from wipes to UV sanitizers.

