No, 5G didn't start a pandemic

The advent of COVID-19 has sparked a whole new wave of paranoia among people who believe in the 5G conspiracy theory. Folks are suggesting newfangled wireless signals are somehow acting as a shepherd for the global pandemic. Or, worse, that 5G and the coronavirus are the tools of a shadowy new world order to turn us all into mindless zombies. Suffice to say, here's a patient explanation on why they're very, very wrong.

What 5G is

You'll have seen the hype about new 5G networks slowly rolling out across the globe, and the devices that can harness the 5G power. Over the next few years, the average speed of our wireless internet is going to skyrocket, with capacity getting broad enough to enable whole new industries. If you listen to the fearmongers, however, you may wind up thinking that 5G is an unsafe, bleeding-edge technology that hasn't been tested enough. It's easy to paint a picture of shadowy trucks delivering sinister, glowing 5G boxes across the US.

But 5G isn't a plot point in an '80s movie. It's just a catch-all term for a rather boring collection of wireless technology that's newer than what we had before. Hence the fifth generation of cellular technology as an upgrade on the fourth generation.

Not every entity in the telecoms space agrees on what 5G means because every company has upgraded its network differently. AT&T, for instance, was slammed for adding an 5GE logo on its existing handsets that could take advantage of faster LTE speeds -- but not connect to true 5G networks.

As we explained in a recent episode of Upscaled, 5G is really about redesigned antennas and new cell towers that can harness the broader spectrum. At the risk of oversimplifying this, 5G is just 4G/LTE, but with new algorithms making it faster and, theoretically, more reliable. But you didn't see the usual dim corners of the internet claiming that 4G made everyone contract SARS.

5G and human health

"Ah, but what about millimeter wave, you paid-for Verizon shill, who profits from our collective misery?" asks the conspiracy theorist. [Engadget's parent company is owned by Verizon, but we are editorially independent.]

Well, millimeter wave (mmWave) is the only new component of 5G; it enables your devices to transmit and receive data on the 30 to 300GHz bands. The fearmongers claim that mmWave is a new, more harmful form of radiation that penetrates our skin, weakens our cells, makes us more susceptible to infection and gives us cancer.

That's not true. In fact, mmWave is a far weaker set of signals than traditional 3G and 4G transmissions. It's fine in open areas with lots of cell towers, like built-up cities, but won't even penetrate tinted glass or most buildings. mmWave signals are even blocked by the inner layer of our skin, so the idea that it's going to turn our bodies to goop is wrong. And 5G has been in the works since 2011, so there's been plenty of time to avoid such an outcome.

5G, coronavirus and conspiracy

Like a lot of conspiracy theories, the suggestion that there's a connection between 5G and the coronavirus pandemic requires a lot of logical leaps. The implication that the virus broke out just weeks after the first 5G rollout in China is just putting two events side-by-side and hoping for a link. But the general implication is that 5G phones and networks are creating a form of radiation sickness that will wipe out billions. We are intentionally not linking out to the conspiracy websites and sources, but you can find them across YouTube, Reddit and elsewhere if you feel so motivated.

On Twitter, a notable entertainer recently tweeted to two-plus million followers that coronavirus was the "affects (sic) of radiation," and that when 5G was activated in China, "People dropped dead."

Another theory suggests that 5G, which was created by Bill Gates, emits sinister radiation to keep us at a "low vibrational state," a state designed to "depopulate" the world. But in the next line, it claims that (while dead) the world's population will be vaccinated against the virus.

Except it's not a vaccine, but the implantation of a tiny chip that'll sit inside our bodies, monitoring our thoughts and activities. Given the power requirements such a device would need, even if brain-to-computer interfaces existed, you'd need a pretty big syringe.

