The Nokia 8.3 5G wants to be the king of roaming

HMD Global is jumping into the 5G wars. The Finnish company, which has been making Nokia-branded smartphones since 2016, claims to have made "the first global flagship smartphone to date." What on earth does that mean? Well, by "global," the company is referring to all of the 5G networks currently in operation around the world. Unlike most Android flagships, which have scattershot support and compatibility, the new Nokia 8.3 5G should be a roaming powerhouse that works everywhere, and on every network. According to HMD Global, the phone will also be forward compatible with 5G technology "deployed later in 2020, and onwards."

"We are supporting the highest number of 5G new radio bands, by far, that you've ever seen in a single design, to date," Juhan Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global boasted. It's a big claim that we'll have to verify ourselves. If the company can deliver, though, it could make the phone a tempting choice for business folk and anyone else who travels frequently.

The phone uses a Snapdragon 765G processor and is the first, according to Sarvikas, to ship with Qualcomm's 5G RF (radio frequency) front end module. "With this solution, we have 40 RF components condensed into a single integrated module, and it gives the 8.3 5G the best industry-leading performance on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G platform," he said.

A breakdown of the 5G bands that the phone supports.

Depending on your budget, the phone will come with either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both configurations will have a microSD slot that supports up to 400GB cards, too. Taking center stage is a 6.81-inch PureDisplay -- a marketing term that promises higher contrast and clarity, as well as HDR10 support -- with a 20:9 aspect ratio and hole-punch notch in the top left-hand corner. As far as we know, it's not a high refresh rate panel like the Samsung Galaxy S20 line or Oppo's newly-announced Find X2 Pro. The device also sports HMD's now-standard chin design that includes a small but noticeable Nokia logo.

HMD, like the Pixel line, prides itself on delivering a clean Android experience. Like past Nokia-branded handsets, you won't find the app drawer cluttered with annoying bloatware (we're looking at you, Moto Razr). As usual, HMD has also promised at least two years of Android upgrades -- so it will definitely get Android 11, which is now available as a developer preview -- and three years of monthly security upgrades. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant button, a side-mounted power button with integrated fingerprint sensor, and biometric face unlock.

The smartphone maker is also keen to tout the camera system in the Nokia 8.3 5G. Visually, it's more pedestrian than the insect-like Nokia 9 PureView, which had a whopping seven holes etched into its rear-side. The 8.3 5G has a small circular bump that contains a 64-megapixel primary shooter with Zeiss optics, a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. It also offers a 12-megapixel ultrawide that uses larger pixels -- 2.8μm super pixels, to be precise -- that can capture 4K video in lowlight conditions.

