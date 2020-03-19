The Morning After: PS5 specs plus MacBook Air and iPad Pro updates

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

After a lull, new hardware announcements are creeping back in. Sony followed up on Microsoft's Xbox Series X spec reveal with its own numbers-heavy rundown for the PS5. With GDC canceled it came off as a pretty dry spectacle -- I'm not sure why the company teased the stream yesterday. For those looking to scrutinize teraflops and other vital statistics, though, it was everything they'd need.

Hours earlier, Apple revealed a new iPad Pro with a 3D-sensing camera and a companion keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad, too. It also had a new MacBook Air with its own much-improved keyboard, while keeping it just under the $1,000 mark.

Note there were no splashy press events or gatherings, however. It's a time of digital briefings on teleconference software, where most won't get to touch a device -- at least not immediately. It makes for drier meetings, but that's the new reality for the time being.

Sony lags behind Microsoft when it comes to raw specs -- but that's not the whole story.PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2-teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

Sony's in-depth look at the PS5 wasn't exactly a thrilling presentation (watch the ten-minute version instead), but the company did, finally, get specific about things. The next-generation console will be powered by AMD's third-generation Ryzen CPU and a custom Radeon Navi GPU, with 36 compute units and up to 10.28 teraflops worth of compute performance -- less than the next-gen Xbox.

The PlayStation 5, however, comes with a custom 825GB SSD that features a huge leap in performance over the PlayStation 4. That SSD will push 5.5 gigabytes per second compared to a mere 50 to 100 MB/s you're used to. Take a deeper dive and read on.

It's kinda like getting two things in one.Apple's updated iPad Pro has an optional keyboard and trackpad accessory

Surprise! Well, not much of one, after that leak the day before. Say hello to the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, with a secondary ultra-wide 10-megapixel rear camera and, for the first time on any Apple device, a LiDAR scanner. It can measure up to 16.4 feet away, improving augmented reality features like object placement, motion capture and occluding people in a scene.

The new iPads also take advantage of iPadOS 13.4 to introduce trackpad support. There's also an optional backlit Magic Keyboard cover that includes a trackpad of its own as well as USB-C passthrough -- it's all very laptop. Apple says it's truly optimized for the iPad, with a circle that highlights interface elements, easy text selection and gestures that help you switch apps and bring up the dock. The 11-inch iPad is available to order now at $799 for a 128GB WiFi version and $999 for the 12.9-inch version.