Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

Hello from the new MacBook Air. Allow me to answer your first question up front: Yes, the new keyboard is excellent. There's really only one problem with it: I've already greased the keys with residue from the peanut butter sandwich I was just eating. Work-from-home life, y'all!

I'm typing this on Thursday afternoon, only hours after receiving the new model. That's been just enough time to unbox the system, set up Touch ID, switch the default browser to Chrome (sorry, Apple) and install all of my favorite desktop apps. You might see some other stories today being billed as MacBook Air reviews, but this is not that. I'll be taking a few extra days to live with the new machine, getting work done with the help of the 10th-gen Intel Core processor inside, watching movies on the True Tone display and, of course, testing Apple's claim of a 12-hour battery life. For now, I only feel equipped to weigh in on one thing in particular. And thankfully, it's the thing you care about most: the new I-swear-it's-not-terrible keyboard.

You can tell at a glance that the keyboard has changed. In place of the flat so-called "Butterfly" design, Apple has swapped in cushier keys with a full millimeter of travel. You don't have to put your face down at key level to notice they're clearly taller than before. You may remember this as the keyboard we loved so much on last year's 16-inch MacBook Pro. Well, it's here now, and we wouldn't be surprised if it makes an appearance on the smaller MacBook Pro sooner than later.

If you weren't in the market for an expensive 16-inch laptop at the time, though, and skimmed past the news, it's worth recapping what else makes this keyboard such a big improvement. For starters, Apple ditched the much-maligned butterfly design, whose main benefit was that it made the individual keys stable; less wobbly. Here, Apple took inspiration from its own desktop Magic Keyboard, which uses a scissor mechanism -- you know, the thing the butterfly keyboard was meant to replace. For this generation, though, Apple retooled the keycaps with a new rubber dome and a mechanism that locks at the top of the stroke to minimize wobble.

Everything I praised about the keyboard on the 16-inch model holds true here. I just don't make many typos on here. And when I do, it's not because a key got stuck and double-registered (or didn't register at all!), but because I'm an imperfect touch typist and my finger hit the wrong button. It happens. I find myself typing quickly. Confidently. Aggressively. I pound away at the keys, knowing they'll keep up with me. With each press I'm met with springy feedback.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 More

Excuse me: loud springy feedback. If you can't tell, I love this keyboard. I won't be returning to my company-issued MacBook Pro unless I need to use the VPN. Just know that the slight trade-off to this new and improved typing experience is that it's a tad noisy. It's not a problem when I'm working alone in my apartment, but if I were in an office or co-working space I might feel a little self-conscious.

As with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple moved to a so-called inverted-T arrow key arrangement, with the up and down arrows stacked on top of each other, flanked by smaller left and right on the sides. The smaller size of those buttons makes it easy to find them by feel when you're editing text, navigating a spreadsheet or what have you. This is an improvement over the last-gen keyboard, where the left and right keys were as tall as the stacked up-down keys. That said, it's a subtle difference.

