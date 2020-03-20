The best deals we found this week: 'The Sims 4,' Fire TV Sticks and more

Digital deals dominated this week, but there are also numerous deals on gadgets as well. Some of the highlights include an early start to Origins' annual spring sale, which brought steep discounts on The Sims 4 expansion packs and dropping the price of the base game to $5. Square Enix cut the prices of all of its Nintendo Switch games, so now's the time to grab a Final Fantasy title (or three) while they are up to 50 percent off. Amazon Prime members can also snag a Fire TV Stick 4K for only $25. Here are all the deals from this week that you can still get today.

The Sims 4

This is a great time to get into The Sims—or to jump back into it—while the base game and most expansion packs are still on sale. The Sims 4 costs $5 right now, and some of the most popular expansion and game packs, including Parenthood, Realm of Magic and Spa Day, are as low as $15. Be careful, though — once you start playing The Sims, it's pretty hard to stop.

Buy The Sims 4 on Origin - starting at $5

Buy The Sims 4 on Amazon - starting at $5

Fire TV Stick

Amazon continues to run a good sale on its Fire TV Sticks for Prime members. Use the code 4KFIRETV to get a Fire TV Stick 4K for $25, which is 50 percent off its normal price. The regular Fire TV Stick is down to $23, which is the lowest price we've seen it hit outside of Cyber Week and Amazon Prime Day.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K on Amazon - $25

Buy Fire TV Stick on Amazon - $23

Square Enix Switch sale

There's still time to load up your Nintendo Switch with Final Fantasy games, as all of the main games are still on sale at the Nintendo eShop. Many games are 40 to 50 percent off, and ahead of the remake coming soon, Final Fantasy VII now costs $8. While there are a number of good deals in this sale, we also particularly like Collection of Mana for $20 because you're getting three games for half the normal price.

Shop Square Enix sale on Nintendo eShop - starting at $2

Buy Final Fantasy VII on Nintendo eShop - $8

Buy Collection of Mana on Nintendo eShop - $20

Google Pixel 3a

