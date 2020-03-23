Fitness pros on how to give your lockdown workouts a tech upgrade

Home fitness has come a long way since Richard Simmons' "Sweating to the Oldies." Be it expensive Peloton bikes, affordable workout apps or free YouTube videos, there's a plethora of fitness tech to choose from. Now, anyone can keep fit from the comfort of their living room, especially helpful when you're forced to stay home due to a global pandemic. But with so many options available, it's tough to figure out where to start. So we asked several physical trainers and fitness experts on the kind of tech they use to get fit at home, as well as what they recommend for most people.

The gear experts use

Cassey Ho runs Blogilates, a YouTube fitness channel with over 4.8 million subscribers (plus 1.6 million followers on Instagram). One of the key bits of tech she uses is a Tabata app to time her workouts. "Timers are like personal trainers," she said. "They tell you when to stop and go and you just have to listen! Without one, I'd probably take too many breaks."

The app she uses is called Tabata Pro, which is designed for a variant of HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) that consists of a four-minute workout with 20 seconds of max effort followed by 10 seconds rest. With Tabata Pro, Ho can set the cycles, the desired work and rest time, hit start and the timer will take care of the intervals for her. It's the kind of function that your ordinary stopwatch likely won't offer. Aside from that, she admits she doesn't have a whole lot of equipment in her home gym -- just a yoga mat and some dumbbells from Target.

Peloton, a company that's known for internet-connected indoor bikes, is a fairly popular (if pricey) tech option with fitness professionals. "I love my Peloton!" said Kourtney Thomas, a certified personal trainer based out of St. Louis, Missouri. "It's nice to have access to live and on-demand classes, on the bike and off. It's always saying something that other qualified professionals support and use a big brand like Peloton, which means they're doing a lot right." Shauna Harrison, a fitness trainer with over 85,000 followers on Instagram, also loves the Peloton. Both Thomas and Harrison use it in addition to regular workout gear like weights, resistance bands and mats.

Jenny Little, a group exercise coordinator for the Richmond District YMCA in San Francisco, uses an app called Zwift ($15 per month) with her road bike set on a smart trainer (a device that holds the bike in place for indoor use). The trainer transmits data (either via Bluetooth or ANT+) such as cadence and speed to the app, which in combination with her weight input, then converts her pedaling into speed and power. Little uses the Zwift app on her iPhone, but it's also available on Android and both Windows and OSX.

The interface is that of a multiplayer online "game." "Your pedaling drives your avatar around a virtual course; the more power or watts you are pushing, the faster your avatar will go," she said. "There are several different worlds you can ride in this game and navigate as you ride. It is a global community of thousands of riders, riding along with you [...] It is extremely motivating and a really fun way to work out in a ride and feel connected.

Does fitness tech work?

