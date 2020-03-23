HP teases 'next gen' VR headset made with Microsoft and Valve's help

If you didn't rush out to buy a VR headset to play Half-Life: Alyx, your patience might be rewarded. HP is teasing a Reverb G2 headset developed in tandem with Microsoft and Valve that should be "more immersive, comfortable and compatible" than previous-generation hardware. The company is unsurprisingly shy on details, although the brief glimpse hints at a few design changes.

The first Reverb wasn't a revolution in design, but it did stand out with a sharp 2,160 x 2,160 pixels per eye. It won't be surprising if HP pursues bragging rights once again, especially when its Twitter teaser claims the new Reverb is the "next benchmark" in VR gear. We wouldn't count on Valve dramatically influencing the design given that the Index remains its pride and joy, though. The new Reverb may be more gamer-friendly, but this is still likely to be aimed as much at professionals as it is enthusiasts.