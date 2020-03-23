T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

To help people stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic, T-Mobile is launching its new $15-per-month 5G plan ahead of schedule. Originally, T-Mobile said it would launch the plan, called T-Mobile Connect, after its merger with Sprint finalized. Last we heard, that deal could close on April 1st, but now, T-Mobile Connect will be available on Wednesday.

T-Mobile Connect includes unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data, including access to T-Mobile's 5G network. And at just $15, it's the un-carrier's lowest price plan. As we noted when T-Mobile first teased the plan in November, you will need one of the 5G phones T-Mobile offers to take advantage of the increased speed, and you'll burn through your data allowance faster than you would on an LTE connection.

We couldn't wait for the merger to finalize to launch our @TMobile Connect offer. With everything going on and many facing financial strain, a reliable, low-cost connection is imperative now, more than ever. 🙏 Please share with anyone who may benefit: https://t.co/UUzydCPfie — John Legere (@JohnLegere) March 23, 2020

T-Mobile is also offering a new Metro plan for $15 per month (for the first 60 days) with unlimited talk and text and 2GB of data. Metro customers with a voice line can get a free eight-inch tablet, and MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off for the next 60 days.