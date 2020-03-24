The Morning After: 'Half-Life: Alyx' is exactly what we've been waiting for

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Greetings from the corner of my apartment. Like a lot of you, the four corners around me are going to be my world for the foreseeable future. It's not great, but some companies are making it a little less bad: Many phone carriers have tacked on additional data (or increased speeds) at a time when we're streaming and consuming the web more than ever. Meanwhile, Apple is offering free e-books and audiobooks to its US customers, and if you're looking for peace of mind rather than distraction, Amazon is delivering at-home COVID-19 testing kits as part of a Gates Foundation-backed trial in Seattle.

Today's newsletter has several suggestions of what you can do when it feels a little like you can't do anything, from workout upgrades to new hobbies.

-- Mat

Valve's done it again.Review: 'Half-Life: Alyx'

A new, long-awaited Half-Life game has arrived. But it's not Episode Three. Instead, Valve is pushing forward VR gaming at a time when it's sorely needed. Devindra Hardawar believes this is the flagship VR title a lot of us have been waiting for. You just need a beastly gaming PC and a compatible headset.

It's the fonts.Microsoft warns Windows users of two security holes already under attack

According to Microsoft's security advisory, the vulnerabilities are being used in "limited targeted attacks," and all supported Windows operating systems could be at risk. There's no update yet to fix the issues, and there likely won't be until next month's Patch Tuesday, so if you're worried, you'll want to follow the instructions to mitigate any potential exploitation until then, even if you're using a fully updated copy of Windows 10.

The flaws exist in the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library, which allows apps to manage and render fonts available from Adobe Systems. Attackers may exploit the vulnerabilities by getting their targets to open booby-trapped documents or view them in the Windows preview pane.

And... maybe 'Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy'What's on TV this week: 'Ozark' season three and the 'Star Trek: Picard' season finale

After a lengthy gap, Netflix's Ozark will pick up season three with the plot advanced six months from where we last visited the characters. On CBS All Access, things are wrapping up for season one of Star Trek: Picard, and this week is also the season finale of Terriers 2, aka Stumptown.