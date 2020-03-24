Surface Pro 7 bundle will save you over $250

Microsoft is offering the Surface Pro 7, bundled with its Type Cover, for $799. Usually, that combo costs $1,060, so with this deal, you're saving $260. When the Surface Pro 7 came out last fall, we gave it a score of 82 for its solid performance and build, as well as its Type Cover, which is one of the best keyboard covers you can get for a 2-in-1 device. The real selling point is the USB-C port. If you've been considering an upgrade to the new port, it might be worth snagging this discount.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle on Microsoft - $799

The Surface Pro 7 includes a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition to the newer processor, this model comes with improved microphones and some Surface Pen software updates that make it easier to edit documents and spreadsheets. Plus, the Type Cover is one of our favorites, thanks to its well-spaced layout and keys with ample travel and springy feedback.

From a design perspective, the Surface Pro 7 doesn't really change anything. It's nearly identical to its predecessors. That said, while the display hasn't changed -- the 12.3-inch PixelSense screen still runs at 2,736 x 1,824 resolution with a 3:2 ratio -- it looks crisp and colorful. The biggest drawback may be the reduced battery life. The standard model we tested barely lasted eight hours, while the Pro 6 and other tablet-hybrids surpassed 15 hours.

If sold separately, the Surface Pro 7 normally costs $899, and the Type Cover costs $150 (in Microsoft's bundle, it's just $50). Best Buy also has a couple of Surface Pro 7 deals that might be worth considering. You can get the same 128GB-model for $699, but the Type Cover is not discounted. The 256GB model is on sale for $899, that's a $300 savings, and could be better for those who need more onboard storage and can get by without the Type Cover.