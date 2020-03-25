The Morning After: iPadOS 13.4 brings mouse and trackpad support

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Years after Apple's tablet first debuted, the iPad is finally like other computers in one important way: You can easily use it with a mouse or a trackpad. The 13.4 update that rolled out yesterday for iOS and iPadOS added that and a number of other new features, like support for third-party navigation apps in the CarPlay dashboard and revamped iCloud file sharing that will be a lot more useful.

Still, one of the biggest changes is in the browser. Safari for iOS, iPadOS and macOS now blocks all third-party cookies by default and is the first mainstream browser to do it. Google has announced it will do the same with Chrome, but not until 2022. The team calls this a "significant improvement for privacy since it removes any sense of exceptions or that "a little bit of cross-site tracking is allowed." I feel more secure already, and I use Android.

-- Richard

A better sensor, better autofocus and very convenient tilt display.The Fujifilm X100V is the best compact street photography camera

Fujifilm's X100-series compact street photography cameras have always handled well, and the X100V is no exception. However, Fujifilm has introduced numerous technical improvements, including a higher-resolution 26.1-megapixel sensor, sharper lens, tilting screen and stellar 4K video capabilities. As a result, it's easier to use than ever and takes sharper, richer photos than the last model. Read on for Steve Dent's full review.

The FlexPai 2 will be the first phone to use Royole's latest flexible display.Royole's next foldable phone is much better at bending

Royole was the first out the gate with a foldable phone, and now it's ready for round two. The FlexPai 2 will include Royole's third-generation Cicada Wing FFD (Fully Flexible Display), which packs a much-improved bend radius, going from the previous version's 3mm down to just 1mm, while still lasting over 200,000 bends, according to Royole.

This gives the phone a much better fold -- perhaps much closer to, if not better than, Huawei's Mate Xs which has a similar outward-facing flexible screen. The company is collaborating with ZTE on future phones -- so perhaps you'll be more likely to see one in the wild.

Mojang is offering learning materials to stuck-at-home kids through the Marketplace.'Minecraft' takes students on a free tour of the ISS