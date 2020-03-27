Apple makes its pro video and audio editing software free to use for 90 days

Apple is giving people stuck at home the chance to try out two of its professional creative applications at no cost. To start with, the tech giant is extending Final Cut Pro X's free trial period from 30 days to 90 days. Users will still have to pay $300 for a license once it's over, but they'll at least have three months to master the video editing application before having to decide whether it's worth the price.

Those who want to take advantage of the offer can download the program from Apple's website. And even those still in the middle of their 30-day trial period can get the new version and use it for free for an additional 90 days.

According to 9to5Mac, the company will also roll out a free trial version of Logic Pro X for the first time. The professional audio editing software costs $200, but Apple is also giving users ample time (90 days) to test it out at no cost. It's unclear when the free version will be available, but it's bound to come out in the coming days.